Josh McErlean and Keaton Williams returned to action at Rally di Alba in August

Northern Ireland's Josh McErlean will make his debut in the European Rally Championship in Hungary from 6-8 November.

The 21-year-old was set to challenge in the British Rally Championship however the series was cancelled amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

McErlean got back behind the wheel at Rally di Alba in August, finishing 17th overall against a strong field.

"I'm not underestimating how big this challenge is," said the Hyundai driver.

The current Billy Coleman Award winner will be navigated by Keaton Williams and will drive alongside ERC regular Callum Devine, who finished on the podium in Hungary last year, in a two-car Motorsport Ireland Academy team.

"I've been very lucky and fortunate enough to have some amazing experiences during my motorsport career and I've always looked at the ERC as one of the key goals of my pathway," says McErlean.

"The fact that it's now going to happen is pretty surreal but I'm very excited for it that's for sure."