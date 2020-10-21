Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Seabrook scored just 58 seconds into his Premiership debut, crossing against Saracens in 2018

Gloucester players Lloyd Evans and Tom Seabrook have signed new contracts with the Premiership club.

Fly-half Evans, a 24-year-old former England Under-20 international, has scored 74 points in 28 appearances since making his senior debut in 2013.

Fellow academy graduate Seabrook, 21, can play on the wing or at centre and has scored four tries in 19 outings for the Cherry and Whites.

The club have not disclosed the length of the pair's new deals at Kingsholm.