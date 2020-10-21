Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Liam Williams is in his second spell with Scarlets

Guinness Pro14: Benetton v Scarlets Venue: Stadio Comunale di Monigo, Treviso Date: Fri, 23 Oct Kick-off: 20:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, online and S4C.

Liam Williams starts at full-back for Scarlets in Friday's Pro14 game at Benetton.

The Wales and British and Irish Lions star will play his first game for the region since returning from Saracens.

Scarlets are without 10 players on Wales duty, including centre Jonathan Davies and back Leigh Halfpenny.

The region's injury list includes Wales pair hooker Ken Owens and flanker Josh Macleod, while lock Sam Lousi is serving a four-week ban.

Lock Lewis Rawlins is also sidelined for the trip to Italy.

Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney makes 11 personnel changes from the defeat to Glasgow last time out.

The only two survivors in the back division from that loss in Scotstoun are wings Tom Rogers and Steff Evans.

Tyler Morgan makes his first Pro14 start since his move from Dragons and he partners former Wales Under-20s teammate Steff Hughes in midfield, with Hughes taking the captain's armband.

There is also a new half-back pairing in Angus O'Brien and Dane Blacker, who has been handed his first start in the competition for Scarlets.

In the front row, Phil Price will make his 50th Scarlets appearance alongside Marc Jones and Javan Sebastian.

Sione Kalamafoni moves up from number eight to partner Tevita Ratuva at lock, so Uzair Cassiem takes the eight jersey, with Blade Thomson released by Scotland to remain at blindside, while Jac Morgan gets his first Pro14 start at openside.

Wales prop Rob Evans, who returned from injury in the friendly against Dragons last weekend, is named on the bench.

Benetton: Luca Sperandio, Ratuva Tavuyara, Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Benvenuti, Monty Ioane, Ian Keatley, Dewaldt Duvenage (capt), Nicola Quaglio, Hame Faiva, Filippo Alongi, Irné Herbst, Eli Snyman, Federico Ruzza, Alberto Sgarbi, Toa Halafihi.

Replacements: Tomas Baravalle, Ivan Nemer, Tiziano Pasquali, Giovanni Pettinelli, Manuel Zuliani, Luca Petrozzi, Angelo Esposito, Leonardo Sarto.

Scarlets: Liam Williams; Tom Rogers, Tyler Morgan, Steff Hughes (capt), Steff Evans; Angus O'Brien, Dane Blacker; Phil Price, Marc Jones, Javan Sebastian, Sione Kalamafoni, Tevita Ratuva, Blade Thomson, Jac Morgan, Uzair Cassiem.

Replacements: Taylor Davies, Rob Evans, Werner Kruger, Morgan Jones, Ed Kennedy, Will Homer, Dan Jones, Paul Asquith.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Manuel Bottino, Andrea Spadoni (both FIR)

TMO: Alan Falzone (FIR)