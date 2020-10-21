Glasgow Warriors: Three players self-isolating after positive Covid-19 test
A Glasgow Warriors player has tested positive for coronavirus and two others are also self-isolating.
The club cancelled training on Tuesday as a precaution, but insist Saturday's Pro14 match against Ospreys in Swansea will go ahead.
Following the unnamed player's positive result, two further squad members were quarantined after being identified as close contacts by NHS tracing.
Glasgow say they have adhered to an "extensive" Covid-19 mitigation plan.