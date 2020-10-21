Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Former Worcester head coach Carl Hogg made five Test appearances for Scotland

Forwards coach Carl Hogg has parted company with Ospreys.

The former Scotland flanker and Under-20s boss joined the Welsh Pro14 region in May 2019.

"The Ospreys can announce that they have parted company with forwards coach Carl Hogg," read a statement. "We would like to thank Carl for his contribution to the Ospreys and wish him all the best for the future."

Ospreys have not yet announced who will replace the 51-year-old.