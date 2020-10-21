Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Andrei Mahu moved to Krasny Yar Krasnoyarsk in 2017

Moldova international lock Andrei Mahu is to join London Irish from Russian side Krasny Yar Krasnoyarsk.

Mahu, 29, will arrive for the start of the 2020-21 season, having faced the Exiles in the 2017-18 Challenge Cup.

He has spent most of his time with eastern European sides, but also had a spell at Italian club Zebre.

"He will bring his experience to our pack and add more depth to our second-row department," Irish boss Declan Kidney told the club website.

The length of Mahu's contract has not been disclosed.