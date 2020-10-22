England v Barbarians: Match in doubt after bubble breach
England's match against the Barbarians on Sunday is in doubt after several of the invitational side left their hotel for a night out, contrary to the fixture's Covid-19 restrictions.
The players involved have been expelled from the Barbarians squad.
The game now depends on whether enough players with an up-to-date Covid testing record can be brought in.
Barbarian FC expressed their "extreme disappointment" in the conduct of the players involved.
More to follow.