George North played for Scarlets and Northampton before joining Ospreys

International rugby: France v Wales Venue: Stade de France Date: 24 October Kick-off: 20:10 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary. Live on S4C.

Life has changed a lot for most people in lockdown.

For Wales and British and Irish Lions wing George North, it meant becoming a father for the first time after his wife, former Olympic cyclist Becky James, gave birth to son Jac.

"From that Six Nations game that didn't happen at the last minute [against Scotland], going into the pandemic, having a child in the middle of all that was all something you can't really expect or foresee," North said.

He admits it has resulted in a mindset change, adding: "For the past 10, 11 years of rugby it's always been about me and what I have to do to get ready for Saturday.

"That is still important, but when you have a small human that relies on you for everything, it makes you realise in the grand scheme of things it is just a game and you have a family to protect and take care of.

"It puts rugby on a level. It's brilliant that I can go home and have family time, but in the same breath it's wicked I can still go away and play for my country, play rugby and have that balance.

"My goals never change. They are what drive me and with Jac coming along, it takes a little bit of pressure off that.

"Rugby is just a game but that is the reason we get up early, put the hours in and go through everything.

"In a way it's a different pressure now. Can I change a nappy fast enough before he starts crying? That's real pressure now isn't it?"

As unwelcome as the reasons for it were, lockdown did give North valuable time at home.

"It's been amazing to be at home for the time I've had with Becky and Jac when he was born," said North.

"Normally when it comes to lads and their partners having children, you might only get two or three days before getting straight back into work.

"I had nine weeks which I would never get in a normal situation. That's priceless. This weekend will be the longest time I have been away from home since Jac was born.

"No shining light ever comes out of a pandemic, but for me that was the only good thing - I was able to have that time. I couldn't put a price on that now."

Referee Adam Jones sent off George North in his first league game in charge

North could not wait for rugby's return in August, but perhaps the 28-year-old was a little too eager as he picked up the first red card of his career just 14 minutes into his Ospreys return against Dragons.

He was dismissed for a clumsy aerial tackle on Ashton Hewitt.

"I made a complete misjudgement," said North.

"Having not played for almost six months I got a bit excited and put Ashton in a position that was obviously a red card. I paid for that.

"Realistically a man of my experience shouldn't be doing that. I put my hand up. I got a bit giddy and obviously had my four-game ban, so come Saturday I am looking forward to getting back out there."

North has been selected despite only having those 14 minutes of rugby under his belt, with Wales coach Wayne Pivac insisting he will be ready.

"I am chomping at the bit and I've been working hard," said North.

"I picked up the red card, served that ban and tried to keep myself in as best shape as I could.

"I have been physically and mentally getting myself ready for rugby without going toe-to-toe on the field."

Saturday's game against France will be North's 99th international match, his 96th Wales cap to go alongside three Lions Test appearances.

The three-figure milestone should be reached this autumn.

"That is one of my biggest goals, having 100 caps for your country," said North.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac salutes Alun Wyn Jones and discusses his team selection for France

"When I started my career just to have one cap to my name would have been more than enough. I could have happily sat in the corner of the pub talking about that for years.

"In that 100-cap bracket you go into a club not many people get to and hopefully I will achieve that and go on to achieve more.

"At the moment I am just looking forward to getting Saturday out of the way and getting back into some rugby, and hopefully we can have a good autumn campaign."

North scored two tries on his debut as an 18-year-old against South Africa almost exactly 10 years ago.

He is currently keeping 19-year-old Louis Rees-Zammit out of the Wales side, with the Gloucester starlet set to win his first cap off the replacements' bench in Paris.

"He has been playing incredibly well," said North.

"If you look at the back three we have got at the moment, Zamm is putting pressure on us to fight for our positions.

"He's involved this weekend and hopefully will get his first cap. I'm sure it will be the first of many."