Wayne Barnes' withdrawal from Saturday's Premiership final comes after Wasps said they would have 11 players unavailable

Referee Wayne Barnes has withdrawn from Saturday's Premiership final between Exeter Chiefs and Wasps after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 41-year-old tweeted on Thursday external-link to say he had tested positive following a routine weekly test and will miss out on his 10th Premiership final.

Premiership Rugby is due to name a replacement referee on Friday morning.

Barnes' withdrawal comes after Wasps coach Lee Blackett said 11 players are unavailable because of the virus.

The players concerned have either tested positive for coronavirus or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

Bristol Bears, beaten by Wasps in the semi-final, were on standby to replace Wasps if they were unable to fulfil the fixture.

On Wednesday, however, it was confirmed that Wasps would be able to participate.

Both teams are due to announce their squads later on Friday for Saturday's final at Twickenham, which kicks off at 18:00 BST.