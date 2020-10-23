Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scott Williams has played 58 Tests for Wales since making his debut in 2011

Pro14: Ospreys v Glasgow Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Sat, 24 Oct Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Wales centre Scott Williams will make his first Ospreys competitive start for nine months in Saturday's Pro14 visit of Glasgow.

The 30-year-old last played a Pro14 game against Dragons in January 2020 and has recovered from back surgery and a minor groin problem.

Williams played in a friendly against the Scarlets in September.

Glasgow pair Hamish Bain and TJ Ioane will make their debuts in a side showing nine changes.

A Glasgow player has tested positive for coronavirus this week, while two others were also self-isolating with the club cancelling training on Tuesday as a precaution.

However, head coach Danny Wilson is still able to select a matchday 23 containing 16 internationals, as Glasgow look to build on their 20-7 victory over Scarlets last time out.

For Ospreys, Wales back-rower James King returns for his first league match in 13 months.

King last played competitively against Ulster in September 2019 when he suffered a shoulder injury.

Wales flanker Dan Lydiate captains the side with Justin Tipuric away with Wales, while Ospreys are also missing Alun Wyn Jones, Rhys Webb, Nicky Smith, Sam Parry and Owen Watkin on international duty.

Ospreys are looking for their first home win in 12 months since defeating Benetton in October 2019.

Toby Booth's side have defeated Edinburgh and lost to Ulster this season.

"We are driving an element of when you put an Ospreys shirt on, it requires a certain price of entry," said Booth.

"It's about the effort and the necessity to prepare well to show those levels of effort and preparation, in very extreme environments and situations, and that ultimately is when you know what team we have got.

"We have an opportunity to put some smiles on people's faces and to give people some positive distraction, and I have made no secret this team represents its people."

Glasgow impressed last time out against Scarlets to earn their first victory in the 2020-21 season, and will look to extend their away success over Ospreys to five games - a record stretching back to February 2017.

"The team includes some new combinations that we are looking forward to seeing in action," said Glasgow head coach Danny Wilson.

"It's good to welcome back a couple of the boys who have been released to us from Scotland camp.

"TJ [Ioane] and Hamish [Bain] will be making their debut for the club, and it will be the first time I get to see Sam Johnson and Jamie Dobie in a Warriors shirt."

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Mat Protheroe, Scott Williams, Keiran Williams, Luke Morgan, Stephen Myler, Reuben Morgan-Williams; Rhodri Jones, Dewi Lake, Ma'afu Fia, Adam Beard, Bradley Davies, Olly Cracknell, Dan Lydiate (capt), James King.

Replacements: Scott Otten, Gareth Thomas, Tom Botha, Will Griffiths, Sam Cross, Harri Morgan, Josh Thomas, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler.

Glasgow: Huw Jones; Tommy Seymour, Nick Grigg, Sam Johnson, Ratu Tagive; Pete Horne, Jamie Dobie; Aki Seiuli, George Turner, D'arcy Rae, Hamish Bain, Richie Gray, Ryan Wilson (capt), Tom Gordon, TJ Ioane.

Replacements: Grant Stewart, Alex Allan, Enrique Pieretto, Fotu Lokotui, Chris Fusaro, Sean Kennedy, Brandon Thomson, Niko Matawalu.

Referee: George Clancy (IRFU).

Assistant Referees: Ben Whitehouse, Dan Jones (WRU).

TMO: Jon Mason (WRU).