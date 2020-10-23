Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales women in a huddle following the Six Nations defeat against France in February 2020

A Wales women's player has tested possible for coronavirus in the latest round of weekly testing by the Welsh Rugby Union.

It was an isolated case and the player is following all Public Health Wales isolation requirements.

This will not currently affect Wales' rearranged Six Nations match against Scotland on 1 November at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The WRU has conducted 437 more tests this week, taking the total to 4,090.

There have been four positive tests so far from WRU testing, Dragons centre Jamie Roberts, an academy player from the same region and a Scarlets developmental player.