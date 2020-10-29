Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ben Youngs has scored 14 tries in 99 England appearances

Guinness Six Nations: Italy v England Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 31 October Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live with live text on BBC Sport website and app Highlights: Watch on BBC Sport website and app after the match.

Head coach Eddie Jones says Ben Youngs can win 150 caps for England, with the scrum-half set to reach a century against Italy on Saturday.

Youngs, 31, is the second men's player to reach the landmark and is closing in on Jason Leonard's record of 114.

"I've got the utmost admiration for him," said Jones. "He has really worked hard at his game to get himself back to his best. He's been outstanding for us.

"There is no reason why he can't get to 150, that's the goal for him."

Making his debut against Scotland in 2010, the Leicester back has been his country's first choice scrum-half for most of the last decade and on Saturday will be seeking to win a fourth Six Nations title.

Youngs has been stuck on 99 England appearances since the coronavirus pandemic halted the Six Nations in March.

Captain Owen Farrell praised his half-back partner, who has also won two British and Irish Lions caps, saying he "drives the team forward".

"The inspiration comes from how much he enjoys it day-to-day," Farrell said. "His energy around the place is brilliant. That's the most infectious thing.

"He is someone that drives his team forward. He's constantly talking, constantly enthusiastic. You want to play with that."

