Scotland 48-7 Georgia: Scots warm up for Six Nations with emphatic win

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland

Fraser Brown scored twice as he captained Scotland for the first time
Warm-up international: Scotland v Georgia
Scotland 48 (17)
Tries: Graham (2), Brown (2), Watson, McInally, Van der Merwe, Kinghorn Cons: Hastings (4)
Georgia 7 (0)
Try: Tabutsadze Con: Abzhandadze

Scotland warmed up up for next Saturday's Six Nations game against Wales with a comprehensive eight-try win over Georgia at Murrayfield.

Tries from Darcy Graham, Fraser Brown and Hamish Watson had the hosts 17-0 at the break.

Akaki Tabutsadze responded for Georgia, but scores from Brown, Stuart McInally, Duhan Van der Merwe, Graham and Blair Kinghorn sealed victory.

Finn Russell's return from the bench capped a positive night for Scotland.

The fly-half came on midway into the second-half for his first appearance for a year after he played no part in the Six Nations for a breach of team protocol which led to a falling-out with head coach Gregor Townsend.

Next up for Scotland is their final match of the interrupted Six Nations against Wales in Llanelli a week on Saturday, before they commence their autumn Nations Cup campaign.

Forwards' grunt opens lead

Playing their first Test since the win against France at Murrayfield seven months ago, it would have been fair to expect some rust from Scotland. Aside from Graham's quick tap and sharp finish after just two minutes, the opening quarter was heavy going, with neither side managing fluid rugby.

What was evident, though, was Scotland's desire to build on their work in the Six Nations earlier this year, when they demonstrated a harder edge up front and a newly stubborn defence.

The forwards were asked to do the heavy lifting, and with due reward. Brown - captaining Scotland for the first time - was the beneficiary as a well constructed maul rumbled over after a lineout as Townsend's side took on Georgia at their own power game.

Georgian ill discipline was a theme, as they reached double figures for penalties conceded before the half-time whistle had even sounded. Scotland capitalised on one of many advantages after battering through phases close to the try-line, as Scott Cummings fed the impressive prop Rory Sutherland, who put in Watson to finish in the corner on 32 minutes.

But another opportunity was missed in first-half overtime, as Brown and Cornell Du Preez - who replaced the injured Matt Fagerson - shoved over, but a TMO review was unable to clarify who had managed to ground the ball.

Backs run riot late on

The second half started in the same scrappy manner, but came to life when winger Tabutsadze caught scrum-half Vasil Lobzhanidze's lofted pass after four minutes to sprint in for a score, which was confirmed when a TMO review showed Cummings' touch prevented the final pass from being judged forward.

But any notion of a spectacular comeback was quickly quashed when Brown dropped over from the back of a maul as Scotland reasserted their dominance at the lineout.

That stretched Scotland's lead back to 15 points, and it was then time for Russell to make his long-awaited return for the national side.

The Racing fly-half trotted on with a broad smile on his face for his 50th cap, but slotted into the inside centre position vacated by James Lang, as Hastings remained at 10. He made an instant impact with two brilliant floating passes creating overlaps which Scotland failed to capitalise on.

But it was the lineout maul again which got Scotland over the line. McInally replaced Brown and took his place at the back of the drive to flop over, with Hastings finding the mark with his conversion after missing the previous three.

Scotland's back-line were let loose against a tiring Georgia defence in the final quarter to cap can emphatic victory.

First, Van der Merwe careered on to Russell's inside ball to charge under the posts for a debut score, before Graham added his second of the night after replacement scrum-half George Horne's soft hands put him in at the corner.

Kinghorn's try rounded off a powerful second half and was arguably the pick of all eight tries. The full-back chipped over the Georgia defence - by this point down to 14 men after a yellow card - from deep, and managed to flick the ball back up for himself to trot in and touch down.

Scotland team: Kinghorn; Graham; Harris, Lang; Van der Merwe; Hastings; Price; Sutherland, Brown (capt), Z Fagerson; Toolis, Cummings; Ritchie, Watson, M Fagerson.

Substitutes: McInally, Kebble, Berghan, Harley, Haining, Du Preez, G Horne, Russell.

  • So relegation can be introduced into the 6N. Actual relegation won't happen for the next 20 years the way things stand. Georgia are still too far off. Still they would benefit from the annual promotion/relegation match and get better each year.

  • And many say kick Italy out... No way thanks, much more of a team than this Eastern outfit

  • Rare as hen's teeth a Scottish win. Enjoy it lads.

  • A solid performance from Scotland against a tough but slightly disorganised opposition. I'm still not sure Georgia would bring anything more to the 6 nations table than Italy do to at the the moment. Perhaps a 2nd division inc. Spain, Rumania etc with promotion , might add a bit of excitement to the tournament as a whole. Good luck to Wales tomorrow.

  • Scotland is going to take Wales

  • Good warm up but step up next weekend will be required. Midfield needs to improve, Harris is a concern for me.
    Russell looked the part when he cane on. Job done. 3/1 next weekend with the bookies!

  • Love the green-eyed trolls on here. Georgia unbeaten in 2020, late 2019 Aus at home only beat them 28-7, full strength Wales at home beat them 43-14 while Scot with 7 first team players missed scored 8 tries, butchered 3, missed 4 conversions. Coming into this game Geo were ranked #12 & Ita were #14.
    So we'll take the win, work on the performance & we'll bring our first team players back for Wales

    • heraldic replied:
      those are stats u can gaurantee as scots.... take the win and look forwad to a win in wales..... can u tell me the last time scotland won in wales?

  • Scotland, a small town in England

    • OriginalTEQUILASURFER replied:
      Grow up

  • Congratulations for beating one of the worst teams on the planet.

  • Good win for Scotland / South Africa C

    • OriginalTEQUILASURFER replied:
      Pathetic

  • Good win for a first up game with some new blood brought in. Lineout looked effective and any team being so comfortable against their pack has done well.
    Georgia still a long way to go to take Italy's place in 6 N's.

    Honest ABE each comment you make about England (or anyone else) cements what we know about your level of knowledge about rugby.

    • Honest ABE replied:
      You’re a biased Englishman objective people agree with me.

  • Irrespective of the opposition, it is always good to have a big win before a big game. It will be different next week but such a result is a good confidence booster. Hope Wales don't get any more injuries against France.

  • Happy with that, although not getting too carried away. We’ve beaten Georgia, not New Zealand.

    Good to see Van Der Merwe get on the scoresheet on his debut.

  • A win is a win, and Georgia have a long way to go but were kept closed down so never got going. Good team building session for Scotland, and looks like a good mix of players starting to click, so here’s hoping they continue to produce good results.

  • Looking forward to a probable Georgia v Italy game in December. Italy have been poor in the 6 nations but I think are still better than Georgia

  • So how much did anyone learn from that.....?

  • So some positives. The scrum looked good and was on the front for against a decent scrummaging team. Defence on a whole was adequate. Centres didn't seem to offer much. But good to see Duhan and Kebble getting a cap. It would be great to turn over the Welsh next week.

  • Didn't even know Georgia played rugby! Why didn't Scotland score 70 or 80 points tonight? That's probably why Scotland have never won the world cup, reached a final or won the 6 nations! I don't know why they bother. 😛

    • Hornswoggler replied:
      "Didn't even know Georgia played rugby!" Ignorance is bliiss

  • Reality check guys Georgia were atrocious

    • Iain MacLeod replied:
      Who’s the check for do you think? Pretty much as expected tonight, based on last two meetings. Glad Georgia are getting some Tier 1 game time though, they certainly deserve it and hopefully much more to come.

