The RFU made the decision to postpone the Premier 15s fixture after several Covid-19 cases at Sale

Saturday's Premier 15s match between Sale and Gloucester-Hartpury has been postponed after 19 Sharks players were ruled out because of coronavirus.

Seven have tested positive for Covid-19, with 12 more isolating because of "positive cases in the community".

The Rugby Football Union's disputes committee will meet next week to "determine next steps".

"Sale do not feel confident they can field a side," said RFU head of women's performance Nicky Ponsford.

"The club have been very diligent in their approach and communicated with us throughout."