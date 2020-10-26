Stuart Hogg's memorable try in Rome kickstarted Scotland's campaign

Six Nations: Wales v Scotland Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 31 October Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app; BBC Radio Scotland

For Scotland to close a Six Nations campaign with three wins for the third time in five years they need to end a long losing run in Wales.

The delayed tournament, which all began on 1 February, will end 273 days later on Saturday when Gregor Townsend's men go to Llanelli for a behind-closed-doors meeting.

So, without the deafening racket of the Principality Stadium, and against a team with only one win in the last seven internationals, is this the best chance of a first Scotland win since 2002?

Missed opportunities, then some momentum

Scotland opened with a hugely frustrating 19-12 loss in Dublin, in which they butchered a number of try-scoring chances. Not least a scarcely-believable knock-on over the line from Stuart Hogg, with the captain later apologising for his "schoolboy error".

Then came a farcical contest with England at a rain-lashed Murrayfield and another moment to forget for Hogg.

With Storm Ciara battering Edinburgh, line-outs were a lottery and simple penalties were blown off course. There was one try in a 13-6 defeat and it came from a scrum under the posts after Hogg made a mess of clearing up under little pressure.

Hogg, though, responded by leading the charge in Rome with a fantastic solo try in a solid, if unspectacular, 17-0 win. But the Italians haven't won a match in this competition since 2015.

Much better was to follow as Townsend's troops ended France's Grand Slam ambitions at Murrayfield. A first-half red card for Mohamed Haouas let Scotland seize control and Sean Maitland touched down twice in a 28-17 success.

Scotland beat 14-man France to win the Auld Alliance trophy

Much meaner in defence

Scotland conceded just four tries in those four Tests, having given away 17 in last year's tournament.

Although the opposition was poor, there was further evidence of the defensive strides taken in Friday's demolition of Georgia.

The Scots were still slamming into tackles in the closing stages of a 48-7 rout and the visitors' one try was rather freakish, the fingertips of Scott Cummings transforming a hugely forward pass into a legitimate move.

The forwards did most of the damage in a one-sided contest, helping themselves to four of the eight tries from well engineered set-pieces.

Following World Cup disappointment in 2019, Steve Tandy was recruited as defence coach, with scrum specialist Pieter de Villiers also brought on board. Those two appear to have made an impact.

Does Russell return to the starting XV?

After February's storm in a pint glass, Finn Russell was welcomed back into the fold for the win over Georgia after patching things up with Townsend.

The mercurial fly-half made his first international appearance of 2020 from the bench and added some zip to proceedings.

Townsend was a flamboyant number 10 himself but his coaching approach is largely by the book and Russell will not get the freedom of expression he gets at Racing 92.

Adam Hastings stepped up well in his absence, so Townsend has to decide whether to stick or twist. But surely he must find a way of utilising his most creative asset?

Russell may find himself among the replacements again if Scotland focus on keeping Wales out before looking for that bit of magic to open up the home defence.

Hogg on a high after Exeter success

Hogg had a couple of dodgy moments at the start of the competition but the captain's confidence could hardly be any higher as we reach the conclusion.

In the past few weeks he has completed a European Cup and Premiership double with Exeter, along with Scotland colleagues Jonny Gray and Sam Skinner.

New weapon on the wing

Townsend has two new faces to call upon, with South African duo Ollie Kebble and Duhan van der Merwe recently qualified under residency rules.

Both played against Georgia and Van der Merwe, so impressive for Edinburgh, marked his debut with a try, latching on to Russell's cute pass.

For a man who weighs more than 16st, the winger can shift and once he builds up a head of steam he takes some stopping.

Can Scotland win the title?

No. Wales and Scotland are out of the running as Ireland, England and France all go into the final day with a chance of championship glory.

A win could lift Scotland into third place but the meeting in Llanelli is more likely to be about who finishes fourth. No Wales side has won only one game in the tournament since 2007.