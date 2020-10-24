Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scott Otten (right) made his debut for Ospreys in 2014

Ospreys hooker Scott Otten has been withdrawn from their game against Glasgow Warriors because he has been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Ospreys say the contact was away from their St Helen's training base.

Otten had been set to start on the bench in Saturday's Pro14 fixture at the Liberty Stadium.

Ospreys say the 26-year-old is now self-isolating.

"The Ospreys continue to operate strict testing and infection control measures and adhere to all current Public Health Wales Covid advice and guidelines to safeguard the health and best interests of all the Ospreys squad and staff, and to help protect the professional game," said a statement on the region's website.

"The Welsh Rugby Union and the Glasgow Warriors have been notified of the situation, as per the normal protocols regarding the health and safety guidelines around coronavirus."

Earlier this week, a Glasgow Warriors players tested positive for Covid-19 while the club announced that two other players were isolating.