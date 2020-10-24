Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Keenan's tries helped Ireland to a commanding 24-3 half-time lead

Ireland's Hugo Keenan says his international debut was a "very, very special" moment despite the lack of crowd creating a surreal atmosphere.

Keenan scored two first half tries as Ireland stormed past Italy to move to the top of the Six Nations table with a 50-17 win in Dublin.

"It was a bit different than I might have imagined growing up," Keenan laughed after the game.

"(But) The lads celebrating with you, it's such a cool feeling."

"I suppose just to help them in the first half to get those early tries, they came at important times, to help the team like that was extra special."

Keenan was awarded his first Ireland cap after a breakout 2019-20 season with his province, during which he impressed but did not score any tries.

Against Italy on Saturday he crossed the whitewash three times in the first half, although one of those scores was disallowed for an infringement in the build-up.

"The lads have been giving me a good bit of stick, James Lowe especially," Keenan said.

"It's nice to get that off my back and yeah, (it's been) a long time coming really."

'I was blowing early on'

Eight months on from their last Six Nations game, a defeat by England at Twickenham, Ireland cruised past Italy in order to set-up an intriguing final weekend of fixtures.

After a shaky start in Dublin the hosts produced some scintillating attacking play, showcasing the style that many fans have been calling for since Andy Farrell took over as head coach.

"It was blowing early on I'm not going to lie," Keenan admitted.

"It is that step up in intensity, I'd say the ball-in-play time was pretty high and it's just that physicality level as well, you've got big boys out there."

Keenan was one of four Leinster debutants with Jamison Gibson-Park and Ed Byrne coming off the bench to win their first caps while Will Connors started at flanker.

Connors, also 24, was awarded Man of the Match after a try-scoring 80 minute display.

Like Keenan, Connors represent Ireland at Sevens before enjoying an eye-catching 2019-20 season with Leinster.

"It's incredible, will is one of my best mates, probably my best mate in rugby," Keenan reflected.

"It was so cool. Our dads get on very well and there's a good connection between the families.

"We made our European Cup debut against Saracens about a month ago and we've sort of been going up the ranks together so it's really special."