Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Rachel Shankland scored a late try on her Scotland debut to help earn a dramatic Women's Six Nations draw with France.

The result at Scotstoun confirms England as champions for the second year running.

Unconverted tries from Safi N'Diaye and Agathe Sochat moved France into a 13-3 lead early in the second half.

But Helen Nelson landed her second penalty and added the conversion following Shankland's score.

Jade Konkel set up the 73rd-minute try, with Shankland racing in to finish, ending a sequence of defeats against France that had been running since 2011.

The French had been hampered by going down to 14 players after using all their replacements and then losing a player to injury.

But, in head coach Brian Easson's first match since taking over from Philip Doyle in August, the Scots were aggressive and well-organised and will now go into the remaining matches away to Wales and Italy in good spirits, as they seek a first win in the competition since 2018.

"I'm extremely proud of them," said Easson.

"Defensively I thought they were outstanding. I thought the work-rate and the pressure they put France under was excellent. France made a lot of mistakes and there will be 'France didn't perform particularly well'. We didn't allow France to perform particularly well."