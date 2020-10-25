Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Dan McFarland has praised the work that goes on behind the scenes at Ulster after Sunday's 40-17 win over Dragons at Kingspan Stadium.

Missing their Irish internationals, Ulster put in a six-try performance to maintain their winning start to the Pro14 season.

"Everyone is a superstar here," said head coach McFarland.

"You can't win games and go through seasons and expect to live off a couple of individuals."

Ulster have picked up 14 points from a possible 15 with victories over Benetton, Ospreys and the Dragons.

With Rob Herring, Jacob Stockdale and Stuart McCloskey on Ireland duty and captain Iain Henderson suspended, McFarland was left impressed by the depth of his side.

He cited the changes from Ulster's Champions Cup backline from the previous campaign, in which the absent Billy Burns, McCloskey, Luke Marshall, Robert Baloucoune, Will Addison and Stockdale all featured.

"The backs are a mix of experienced guys and young guys," McFarland added.

"Some of Matt Faddes' skill today were fantastic. Rob Lyttle said he wanted a go at full back so we decided to have a look at him there.

"Some of those young lads have really stood up well, as have some of the senior lads. Alan O'Connor was outstanding."

McFarland added that the youthful centre partnership of James Hume and Stewart Moore "have a lot to learn but they add something to us."

"We have a whole host of people, most of whom you don't see over a weekend, make our performance come about," he said.