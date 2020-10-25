Six Nations 2020: Jack Willis and Jacob Umaga named in England's squad

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Jack Willis celebrates
Jack Willis was voted the Rugby Players' Association players' player of the year earlier in October
Guinness Six Nations: Italy v England
Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 31 October Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live with live text on BBC Sport website and app
Highlights: Watch on BBC Sport website and app after the match.

Wasps flanker Jack Willis has been rewarded for his outstanding club form with a call-up to the England squad.

Willis's club-mates Jacob Umaga and Dan Robson have also been named in a 36-man squad for England's autumn matches.

Exeter's double-winning lock Jonny Hill has also been selected, but there is no place for Chiefs fly-half Joe Simmonds.

England could seal the Six Nations title with a bonus-point win against Italy on Saturday if the result of France v Ireland goes their way.

Eddie Jones' side will then play four games in the Autumn Nations Cup.

The game in Rome will be their first fixture in more than seven months after the meeting with the Barbarians last Sunday was called off after several players breached Covid protocols.

"We were obviously disappointed with the postponement of the Barbarians game but we moved to plan B, had a highly competitive training session instead of the match and now we are fully focused on the Italy game and the goal of winning the Six Nations," said Jones.

Exeter hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie has been ruled out through injury, as has club-mate Jack Nowell, while Northampton lock Courtney Lawes and Sale centre Manu Tuilagi are also long-term absentees.

Meanwhile Elliot Daly, George Ford and Joe Marler are also out of the game in Rome, with Ford's absence handing Umaga the chance of a first cap.

"With nine players out injured, it does create some opportunities for the younger guys to show what they can do," added Jones.

Worcester centre Ollie Lawrence, who was set to make his first England appearance against the Barbarians, is one of nine uncapped players in the squad, alongside Umaga, Hill and Willis, Bristol's Max Malins, Gloucester's Ollie Thorley, Bath's Tom Dunn and Beno Obano and Northampton lock David Ribbans.

Uncapped Wasps duo rewarded

Willis was selected for England's tour of South Africa in 2018, before a serious injury robbed him of a chance of a first cap.

However, he has recovered to play a stand-out role in Wasps' march to the Premiership final in the 2019-2020 season, winning an astonishing 46 turnovers over the course of the campaign, and scooping the Rugby Players' Association Player of the Season award, the Breakthrough Player of the Season award, and the Premiership Rugby Player of the Season award.

The 22-year-old Umaga has also enjoyed a fruitful season at his club, usurping All Blacks fly-half Lima Sopoaga as the starting 10 at the Ricoh and winning a call-up to England's Six Nations squad earlier this year.

The son of former Samoa international Mike and nephew of New Zealand great Tana, Umaga has represented England at Under-20s level and now is in line for full international honours.

England squad

Backs: Cokanasiga, Farrell, Furbank, Heinz, Joseph, Lawrence, Malins, Marchant, May, Robson, Slade, Thorley, Umaga, Watson, Youngs.

Forwards: Curry, Dunn, Earl, Ewels, Genge, George, J Hill, T Hill, Itoje, Launchbury, Ludlam, Obano, Ribbans, Singleton, Sinckler, Stuart, Underhill, B Vunipola, M Vunipola, Williams, Willis.

  • Umaga was woeful at the weekend.

  • Interesting squad with quite a few new names but one or two admissions who I felt deserved a call up.Simmonds Bros should be there especially.Would have liked to see a young scrum half Heinz offers nothing but I suppose change has to come slowly and the competition in a lot of positions is quite fierce.Just surprised at the lack of Exeter players,and only 1 from Sale,probably to many Saffies.

  • Neither Simmonds seems odd omission to me. Afraid I have seen nothing from Furbank to suggest he is remotely international class. Also seems strange to have both Youngs and Heinz. Would have had one of them for experience but not both. Still, what do I know.

  • Ireland won’t get the result they need in Paris after France comprehensively humped Wales on Saturday.

    A lack of warm up and many new faces may see England scrape the 4 tries they need to secure the title.

    France beat Ireland
    Scotland beat Wales
    England beat Italy and retain title

    IMHO

  • Fat Billy V over Dombrant? Umaga over Marcus Smith? Smith slaughtered Umgaga when they met one on one one on one. What have you got against quins EJ?
    Willis brilliant. Robson great but there other SHs better than Youngs and Heinz. Malins also a good choice.

  • Whilst I am largely a fan of EJ I cannot understand the omission of the Simmond bros.
    Sam is European Player of the Year, Joe is captain of the side that did the double. It's a bit odd neither are included in the squad.
    Sam over Billy (or Ludlum)
    Joe over Umaga (or Furbank for that matter)
    Harry Randall should surely an option at 9

  • Trouble is and it's a good bit of trouble, there are now a lot of very talented English players to pick and inevitably some will be left out and some will be picked who we think shouldn't be. I guess maybe we should trust the coaching team and see how it pans out. If playing say SA/NZ/AUS etc the squad might be a bit different but with all respect to Italy, Eng can afford to try out new players.

  • Absolute machine. Richly deserves this recognition, hopefully he’ll show the world what he’s been showing us Wasps for a few years now!

  • Do Maunder and Simmonds get over looked because Exeter's Forwards are too efficient? Oh wait not many of them get picked either. Not sure how Exeter are so good then. Must all be team work. Not

  • The Simmonds will feel hard done by. Did they sleep with Eddie's wife or something

  • Where is Luke C-D ?

    • dirtyflanker replied:
      injured

  • Weird no Simmonds that'd be like Scotland not choosing Hogg or Gray... Strange

    • Julie replied:
      Injured!!!

  • Looks like Exeter are in a great position to retain the prem again!

    Gutted for both Simmonds boys. Dont understand the Furbank selection. Excited to see Malins out there.

  • England have great strength in depth so there are inevitably a lot of players who are unlucky to miss out. These include the Simmonds brothers, Ben Curry, Dombrandt, Devoto. Also a few who shouldn’t be there – Heinz, Furbank, possibly Singleton.

  • No Joe Simmonds- what a complete joke (and I’m a Gloucester fan so no biase here!)

    Simmonds was brilliant in both finals. His big bro wasn’t bad either!

  • Disappointing squad. Neither Simmonds is plain stupid. Last time I saw Furbank he dropped just about every high ball. Lucky Ford is injured or we would have ended up with a 9 and 10 from the worst team in the league.

    • cherryandwhites1 replied:
      Totally agree re Furbank- he had an absolute howler in Paris!!

  • Anyway just to add I'm sure our chums ABE and _Not_a Doctor or whatever he goes by now will soon be along to give us all the benefit of their vast rugby knowledge and unbiased opinion. Said no-one. Ever.

  • Simmonds brothers and Dombrandt must play darts. Pleased for Willis and Robson.

  • Farrell still in, despite not playing at all and keeping the likes of Slade out of his favoured position

