England play their final match of the 2020 Six Nations against Italy on Saturday

Guinness Six Nations: Italy v England Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 31 October Kick-off: 16:45 GMT

Head coach Eddie Jones says England "didn't miss a beat" when their Six Nations build-up was affected by the cancellation of the Barbarians match.

Sunday's game, which would have served as a warm-up for the Six Nations finale against Italy, was called off after a number of Barbarians players breached coronavirus protocols.

England could win the tournament on Saturday and the game in Rome will be their first since March.

"We've got to adapt," Jones said.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Rugby Union Weekly, he continued: "We found out [the game was cancelled] on Friday lunchtime.

"I had 40 minutes, went upstairs, scribbled our plan on a piece of paper. I got the captain in, I got Charlotte our logistics manager in, then we set about going on with plan B.

"In a lot of ways we didn't miss a beat. There's constant change at the moment, everything is changing. You go from three tiers, to five tiers, to seven tiers. You've got to ride with the change and try to make the best of each situation."

'I'm hoping to find someone better than what I've got'

Jones has also had to adapt to several experienced England players being unavailable because of injury, prompting him to call up nine uncapped players for this autumn's fixtures.

After the match in Rome, England will play four games in the Autumn Nations Cup and Jones is hoping to use the fixtures as an opportunity to uncover new talent for the future.

"The great thing about the game is it continues to evolve and change," he said.

"You need to keep adjusting your selection. I don't think there's one size that fits all. I'm hoping tomorrow I find someone that's better than what I've got now.

"That's what we keep on looking for. All that does is drive our players to continue to want to be better."

'Instinctive Umaga' in line for first cap

Wasps fly-half Jacob Umaga is among those given a chance by Jones, with the absence of the injured George Ford leaving a hole for the younger player to fill.

Captain Owen Farrell may start at 10 on Saturday, with Umaga coming on from the bench, and Jones suggested the 22-year-old's instinctive style of play would be a feature of England's game in the future.

"Jacob Umaga is an instinctive player," Jones continued.

"That's the thing I like about him. The ability of the players to make the right decision is crucial. That's what you want to see from your 10. Know when to sit back, know when to let the forwards grind it out but then when it's on to go, take the opportunity and be decisive.

"What we'd like to be able to do is be that sort of side that can play this arm wrestle. If it's a kicking, tight, set-piece game - we can beat anyone in that.

"Then if the game breaks open we've got the ability to play quickly, with instinct and decisiveness."

But for now Jones' main focus is the Italy game, with which he says he is "completely obsessed".

His side could seal a first Six Nations title since 2017 if they win with a bonus point and the result of France v Ireland goes their way, something which has led to sleepless nights for the Australian.

"I was up at 3am thinking about how we're going to approach the game," he said.

"I had a meeting with a few leaders and said I'm ready to get on a plane now so we've just got to hold them back a bit. We're just excited at the opportunity to play against Italy."