Matthieu Jalibert is back in the France squad after a two-week absence

France have replaced injured winger Teddy Thomas with fly-half Matthieu Jalibert in their squad for Saturday's potential Six Nations title decider against Ireland.

Jalibert has been called in after Thomas, who scored a try in the win over Wales, injured his hamstring.

Ireland lead the standings by one point and will clinch the title with a bonus-point victory in Paris.

A four-point win would open the door to England, who finish against Italy.

Points difference would come into play assuming England claim a maximum points victory in Rome while third-placed France are also in the title hunt.

Thomas will be "unavailable for an unknown length of time" with the hamstring problem, says the French rugby union.

Jalibert withdrew from the squad two weeks ago due to an unspecified medical reason but media reports claimed external-link he had tested positive for coronavirus.

France could also be without lock Bernard Le Roux, who faces a disciplinary hearing later on Tuesday after appearing to elbow Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell names his team on Wednesday with the France line-up announced a day later.