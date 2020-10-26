Duncan Jones steps up from his previous role as Ospreys scrum coach

Duncan Jones has been promoted to Ospreys first team coach.

The ex-Wales prop and former Ospreys player, 42, was appointed scrum coach for the 2018-19 season.

Jones is now promoted, joining attack coach Brock James and defence coach Richie Pugh within Toby Booth's backroom staff.

"Having played for the Ospreys, the personal challenge for me was to earn my stripes as a coach and then to establish a reputation," Jones said.

"It was at Neath and Port Talbot College where becoming a coach became something I wanted to do. The idea of helping young players to improve and to achieve their potential is something that really appealed to me.

"And the desire to be a coach has just grown since I started taking the Ospreys age-grade teams as an academy skills coach. From there I became the forwards coach for the Ospreys A-team, before being seconded to the first team as a scrum coach a few years ago.

"While understanding the professional game is results driven, what has become clear working with the senior players and international players is that the desire to improve is always there and they challenge you to become a better coach.

"Becoming first team coach is an exciting challenge and I would like to thank Toby for this opportunity.

"Working with him, Brock and Richie is proving to be really satisfying and we all challenge each other to drive improvement in performance but also to help players improve."