Wales centre Jonathan Davies takes on the Scotland defence during the 2019 Six Nations

2020 Six Nations: Wales v Scotland Date: Sat 31 October Time: 14:15 GMT Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Coverage: Live on BBC TV, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Sport website and app

Wales attack coach Stephen Jones says winning more collisions is key to an improved performance against Scotland in Saturday's Six Nations finale.

He highlighted the need to improve in both attack and defence after a 38-21 warm-up defeat in France, Wales' first outing in over seven months.

"I think that (rust) is evident," admitted the former Scarlets and Wales fly-half.

"Looking at the match there's some key areas we've got to work on."

Jones said the game in Paris had "served its purpose" to highlight Wales's training priorities as they seek to end the 2020 Six Nations on a high in Llanelli's Parc y Scarlets.

"From an attack perspective we've got to be more physical. You win the collisions and it puts you in a good place in the game. That's a big focus to make sure we play the game we want to play, that we're going forward," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"It's the same focus area (in defence), it's a contact game and the old saying is that if you win the collisions, you win the game. Byron Hayward (defence coach) is working incredibly hard to make sure our contact area is efficient and that we can put some big physical shots in to slow their ball down."

Jones says the availability of full-back or wing Liam Williams is a positive for Wales after he played more than an hour in the Scarlets' Pro14 win over Benetton, the British and Irish Lion's first action since March.

"We all know what a talented player he is and it's very important he's got some game time, though we would have liked him to have more ball in hand in that game against (Benetton) Treviso," Jones said.

"But the best thing is he came through the game unscathed and he's had a good couple of weeks in training so that's been a positive for us."

Wales are waiting on the fitness of scrum-half Rhys Webb and prop Samson Lee, while back-row Ross Moriarty is unlikely to figure despite starting light training.

But fly-half Dan Biggar and centre Nick Tompkins are back in training despite taking knocks against Frrance.

Jones believes that Racing 92 outside-half Finn Russell could be back in the starting line-up for Scotland, after coming on as a replacement in their 48-7 win over Georgia.

That warm-up appearance ended his spell in international exile following a high-profile falling-out with Scotland coach Gregor Townsend.

"They finished the game particularly well with a good balance when they moved Adam Hastings into the centre with Russell at 10.

"We all know Gregor likes to move some ball and then you've got a kicking option in midfield, so there's a good chance that could be the (10-12) axis we face."