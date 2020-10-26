Ireland rugby player Claire McLaughlin is a junior doctor at the Ulster Hospital's A&E Department

Ireland women's international Claire McLaughlin says she is setting herself small goals as she continues her rehabilitation from an ankle injury.

The Bushmills native admits it is "frustrating" to watch her team-mates complete their Six Nations campaign from the sidelines.

"My injury has been pretty long-term but it is great watching the progress that's being made," said McLaughlin.

"I'm hopeful I can rehab and get involved with the Ireland squad again."

"I'm taking it week by week at the moment," the Bushmills native told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time programme.

Ireland go into their final Six Nations game against France on Sunday with an opportunity to finish second in the championship behind England.

Adam Griggs' side have won their three home fixtures in the competition - against Scotland and Wales earlier in the year and then Italy 21-7 last weekend.

"Our results represent a massive improvement on our 2019 Six Nations campaign when we finished fifth. We were really focused on getting results in those three home games.

"That is a massive achievement and now France are coming to Ireland so that is another home match, even if it does not have the same advantage without the crowd.

"Hopefully we will be able to put in another good performance there. It was unbelievable sportsmanship by French Rugby, a wonderful gesture, to come over and play Ireland.

"There was a stage we thought the match would be cancelled completely as it would not have been viable for Ireland as an amateur team to isolate for 14 days after coming to and from France."

'Progress in game management'

McLaughlin was impressed by the progression of Ireland's game management in the convincing win over the Italians on Saturday and welcomed the return to action of "world class" former captain Claire Molloy.

"The game started off quite rusty as you would expect from both teams after seven months out but they grew into the game and there were some really good passages of play from Ireland, attacking moves which were finished off with scores.

"There were some big positives and we put the Italians under pressure when we needed to.

"That's something we have struggled with over the last few seasons - we were getting into good scoring opportunities but were unable to finish them off. I was impressed with how we took our tries.

"We missed Claire Molloy last season when she took her sabbatical - she brings experience on and off the pitch and she is such a leader.

"She came back on Saturday with her usual impressive display. She is all-action on the pitch and off the pitch she is tuned in to what the squad need. She's a great person to have around and it's great to have her back."