England v Barbarians: Police will not investigate Covid-19 rule breaches
Police say they will not investigate Barbarians players for breaking Covid-19 rules ahead of their cancelled match against England last weekend.
The game at Twickenham was called off after 12 Barbarians players were stood down for breaching regulations.
The players left their hotel bubble - contrary to team protocols - to have dinner at a London restaurant.
During its inquiries, the Rugby Football Union discovered another breach where players left the hotel.
A Metropolitan police spokesman told BBC Sport: "The Met will not investigate Covid breaches retrospectively unless they are the most dangerous and flagrant breaches of the regulations.
"The Met is not investigating this incident."
England, who have not played since March, are set to face Italy in their final match of the Six Nations in Rome on Saturday.
