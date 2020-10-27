Cardiff Blues sign prop Rowan Jenkins on short-term contract
Cardiff Blues have signed Aberavon prop Rowan Jenkins as cover on a short-term contract.
The move comes as a result of Rhys Carre's call-up to the Wales squad and an injury to fellow loose-head Rhys Gill.
The 29-year-old will compete for the number one jersey with Brad Thyer and Corey Domachowski.
Jenkins has played for Leeds Carnegie and also had a brief spell as injury cover for the Ospreys in 2016.
"Rowan is a top-quality loose-head, who has been one of the best props operating in the Welsh Premiership for a number of years and also has regional experience," said Cardiff Blues head coach John Mulvihill.
Jenkins said: "It's been a real privilege to be invited into Cardiff Blues environment and given this opportunity, particularly at this time and all the uncertainty around rugby."