Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Prop Rowan Jenkins, seen here playing for Ospreys, has represented Wales Under-18s

Cardiff Blues have signed Aberavon prop Rowan Jenkins as cover on a short-term contract.

The move comes as a result of Rhys Carre's call-up to the Wales squad and an injury to fellow loose-head Rhys Gill.

The 29-year-old will compete for the number one jersey with Brad Thyer and Corey Domachowski.

Jenkins has played for Leeds Carnegie and also had a brief spell as injury cover for the Ospreys in 2016.

"Rowan is a top-quality loose-head, who has been one of the best props operating in the Welsh Premiership for a number of years and also has regional experience," said Cardiff Blues head coach John Mulvihill.

Jenkins said: "It's been a real privilege to be invited into Cardiff Blues environment and given this opportunity, particularly at this time and all the uncertainty around rugby."