Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Shane Lewis-Hughes in training with Wales back-rower James Davies

2020 Six Nations: Wales v Scotland Date: Sat 31 October Time: 14:15 GMT Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Coverage: Live on BBC TV, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Sport website and app

Cardiff Blues flanker Shane Lewis-Hughes is in contention to be handed his international debut by starting against Scotland in the delayed Six Nations finale on Saturday.

Lewis-Hughes, 23, was not named in the original 38-man squad.

He was brought in as injury cover for fellow back-rowers Ross Moriarty and Josh Navidi, who are both unavailable.

Captain Alun Wyn Jones is set to break the world caps record by playing in his 149th international.

Jones is currently level with New Zealand legend Richie McCaw.

Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau formed the back-row trio in last Saturday's 38-21 defeat against France.

Navidi has not played this season after suffering concussion in a training session, while Moriarty was due to start in Paris before picking up an ankle injury.

Lewis-Hughes has played 36 times for Cardiff Blues since making his debut against in the 2016-17 season.

Other inclusions could see the return of prop Tomas Francis and second row Will Rowlands to bolster the pack, while Scarlets scrum-half Gareth Davies is in line to replace the injured Rhys Webb. Cardiff Blues number nine Lloyd Williams has been brought in as cover with Kieran Hardy also in the squad.

Centre Nick Tompkins suffered a dead leg against France with Owen Watkin a natural replacement if required, with Liam Williams in contention to start in the back three.

Williams played his first game in seven months for Scarlets against Benetton last Friday.