Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Willi Heinz has 13 England caps

Guinness Six Nations: Italy v England Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 31 October Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live with live text on BBC Sport website and app Highlights: Watch on BBC Sport website and app after the match.

Scrum-half Willi Heinz has been ruled out of England's Six Nations finale against Italy with a leg injury.

Northampton's Alex Mitchell, 23, has been called up, with Wasps' Dan Robson and Leicester's Ben Youngs already in the 36-man group.

Uncapped Mitchell had been named in an earlier England training squad.

England could seal the Six Nations title with a win against Italy on Saturday if the result of France v Ireland goes their way.

Youngs, 31, is set to earn his 100th England cap on Saturday, while Robson will be hoping to win his third.

Gloucester's Heinz, 33, was a surprise inclusion in head coach Eddie Jones' 2019 World Cup squad but has since become an England regular.

Bath scrum-half Ben Spencer - who flew to Japan as injury cover for Heinz ahead of the World Cup final - continues to be overlooked by Jones despite his impressive recent Premiership performances.

Jones will name his team to face Italy on Thursday.