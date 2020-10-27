Six Nations: England scrum-half Willi Heinz out of match with Italy
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|Guinness Six Nations: Italy v England
|Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 31 October Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
|Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live with live text on BBC Sport website and app
|Highlights: Watch on BBC Sport website and app after the match.
Scrum-half Willi Heinz has been ruled out of England's Six Nations finale against Italy with a leg injury.
Northampton's Alex Mitchell, 23, has been called up, with Wasps' Dan Robson and Leicester's Ben Youngs already in the 36-man group.
Uncapped Mitchell had been named in an earlier England training squad.
England could seal the Six Nations title with a win against Italy on Saturday if the result of France v Ireland goes their way.
Youngs, 31, is set to earn his 100th England cap on Saturday, while Robson will be hoping to win his third.
Gloucester's Heinz, 33, was a surprise inclusion in head coach Eddie Jones' 2019 World Cup squad but has since become an England regular.
Bath scrum-half Ben Spencer - who flew to Japan as injury cover for Heinz ahead of the World Cup final - continues to be overlooked by Jones despite his impressive recent Premiership performances.
Jones will name his team to face Italy on Thursday.