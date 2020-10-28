Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Glenn Delaney (centre) watches on as former Scarlets head coach Brad Mooar and Edinburgh boss Richard Cockerill shake hands ahead of the February 2020 Pro14 match

Pro14: Scarlets v Edinburgh Date: Sun 1 November Time: 18:45 GMT Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales in SW Wales, BBC Sport website and app

Scarlets coach Glenn Delaney is warning Edinburgh will be 'formidable' opponents in their Pro14 encounter despite a poor start to the season.

The Scots have lost their first three league matches while the Scarlets beat Benetton 10-3 for their first win.

Delaney faces a lock crisis with Aaron Shingler and Lewis Rawlins injured, Sam Lousi suspended, and Jake Ball and Tex Ratuva on international duty.

Wales prop Rob Evans could make his first start since neck surgery.

Both teams will be well below strength because of the Wales-Scotland Six Nations fixture at Parc y Scarlets the previous day.

"Edinburgh are still very formidable opponents, they managed to get a win here last year in terrible conditions and we felt we could have taken that game," Delaney told BBC Sport Wales.

"They're gritty, they're tough, and they're good at getting guys back from the Scottish camp and they'll be smarting (from a home defeat) although Connacht played some great stuff against them, pretty hard to defend against."

"The foundations of Edinburgh are still there - their scrummaging, their mauling game, their tactical kicking are their foundation stones."

Josh Helps is doubtful with a rib problems but Morgan Jones, 21, escaped a ban for his sending-off on debut away to Benetton, the incident being ruled as not deserving a red card.

"We're a bit skinny in the second row department with discipline issues and injuries, we got Sione (Kalamafoni, Tongan number eight) to do a job for us last week in the engine room which is not ideal for him, we don't want to play him there," Delaney explained.

Delaney is hoping to have versatile Wales lock or flanker Shingler back in training within four to six weeks after a nerve problem in the leg which developed during lock-down earlier in 2020.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh hooker Mike Willemse says the visitors cannot afford to dwell on their recent results or their missing internationals.

"We've lost a lot of guys to the national side, but as a group we really have a lot of guys who work hard," he said.

"We've got a lot of depth, so we have trust in each other and we just have to carry on doing what we did last season and hopefully it comes right."

