Stuart Hogg (left) will return to Scotstoun with Exeter for the second straight year

Glasgow Warriors have been drawn against defending champions Exeter Chiefs for a second straight year in the revamped Champions Cup pool stage.

Warriors also face French side Lyon, while Edinburgh have been drawn against Sale Sharks and La Rochelle.

The pool stage format has been shortened to cope with a congested calendar amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Exeter beat Racing 92 to win the 2019-20 edition earlier this month.

The Premiership champions - who have former Glasgow stars Stuart Hogg and Jonny Gray in their ranks - defeated Warriors at Sandy Park last term, before drawing 31-31 at Scotstoun.

Edinburgh return to European rugby's Premier competition following a top-four finish in the Pro14, having reached the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup last term.

How did the draw work?

Usually, the 24 clubs would be drawn into six pools of four, with clubs playing each other home and away. However, in a bid to reduce the number of matches, the 24 were drawn into two pools of 12.

Teams were seeded into four tiers. The clubs ranked first and second in their domestic league last season were in Tier One, those ranked third and fourth were in Tier Two, and so on.

Those from the same league who were also in the same tier could not be drawn in the same pool. So Leinster and Ulster, or Exeter and Wasps are in different sections. Got it?

Now, it was decided that once the 12-team pools were drawn, teams in Tier One would play home and away against Tier Four opponents not in the same league, while Tiers Two and Three would do battle in the same format.

So Glasgow, a Tier Four side, had Exeter, Lyon and Ulster as the top tier sides alongside them in Pool B, but will not play the Northern Irish side because they also play in the Pro14.

Likewise, Edinburgh's possible Tier Three opponents when Pool A was drawn were La Rochelle, Sale and Scarlets, with the Welsh side ruled out because of the Pro14 connection.

It's then up to the Scottish sides to earn as many points from those four games as they can, in order to make the top four of their pool and gain a quarter-final place. A 5th-8th place finish will see them drop in the Challenge Cup, 9th-12th is worth nothing.