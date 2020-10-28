Heineken Champions Cup: Exeter Chiefs drawn against Toulouse and Glasgow Warriors

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments25

Exeter's Jack Nowell is tackled
Exeter beat French side Racing 92 in the Champions Cup final earlier in October

Holders Exeter will begin their Champions Cup defence with challenging group-stage matches against Toulouse and Glasgow when next season's new-look competition begins in December.

Chiefs won the tournament for the first time earlier in October and will play those two sides home and away.

The new format - enforced by the pandemic and only for the 2020-21 season - features two pools of 12.

The four highest-ranked clubs in each pool will reach the quarter-finals.

The quarter-finals will be played over two legs and the clubs ranked fifth to eighth in each pool will drop into the knockout stage of the European Challenge Cup.

The opening round of games will take place 11-13 December.

Alongside Premiership winners Exeter in Pool B, Pro14 finalists Ulster face Gloucester and four-time winners Toulouse in their group games.

In Pool A, Pro14 champions Leinster will play Montpellier and Northampton, while Harlequins and Connacht have been drawn against last season's runners-up Racing 92.

Premiership runners-up Wasps play Dragons and Montpellier, while Munster face Quins and Clermont.

Clubs only play opponents in the same pool but cannot play other teams from the same domestic league.

Pool APool B
Bordeaux-Begles (Dragons, Northampton Saints)Exeter Chiefs (Glasgow Warriors, Toulouse)
Leinster Rugby (Montpellier, Northampton Saints)Lyon (Glasgow Warriors, Gloucester Rugby)
Wasps (Dragons, Montpellier)Ulster Rugby (Gloucester Rugby, Toulouse)
Bath Rugby (La Rochelle, Scarlets)Bristol Bears (ASM Clermont Auvergne, Connacht Rugby)
Edinburgh Rugby (La Rochelle, Sale Sharks)Munster Rugby (ASM Clermont Auvergne, Harlequins)
RC Toulon (Sale Sharks, Scarlets)Racing 92 (Connacht Rugby, Harlequins)
La Rochelle (Bath Rugby, Edinburgh Rugby)ASM Clermont Auvergne (Bristol Bears, Munster Rugby)
Sale Sharks (Edinburgh Rugby, RC Toulon)Connacht Rugby (Bristol Bears, Racing 92)
Scarlets (Bath Rugby, RC Toulon)Harlequins (Munster Rugby, Racing 92)
Dragons (Bordeaux-Begles, Wasps)Glasgow Warriors (Exeter Chiefs, Lyon)
Montpellier (Leinster Rugby, Wasps)Gloucester Rugby (Lyon, Ulster)
Northampton Saints (Bordeaux-Begles, Leinster Rugby)Toulouse (Exeter Chiefs, Ulster Rugby)

Fixture dates

  • Round One - 11-13 December 2020
  • Round Two - 18-20 December 2020
  • Round Three - 15-17 January 2021
  • Round Four - 22-24 January 2021
  • Quarter-finals first leg - 2-4 April 2021
  • Quarter-finals second leg - 9-11 April 2021
  • Semi-finals - 30 April - 1/2 May 2021
  • Final - 22 May, Stade Velodrome, Marseille

Comments

Join the conversation

25 comments

  • Why do the Welsh regions enter? Better off letting Welsh clubs play. Interesting away games at the likes of Ponty.

  • Dragons v Saints final.

    • Reef Break replied:
      Only if there were relegation .... !

  • What a strange, convoluted structure....someone must have been locked in a darkened room for 10 minutes to come up with this waste of space.

  • Devalued cup anyway.

  • Wish this was home and away against everyone in the Group of 12. Like w European Rugby Super Bowl!

  • Utterly ridiculous format. If they want 4 pool stage games per team, why not just have 8 pools with one team from each league in each pool. The games would have to be played over 6 weeks, but if each match day involves teams from the same two leagues, the 3rd league could use that weekend for league matches.

  • French-Anglo biased competition. Pointless. No one cares.

  • Tough gig for Exeter but as a Waspsman am happy with our draw although the format is bewildering ... Competition is somewhat degraded by Saints being there - truly awful for the last half of the season.

  • What a messy system they use for the draw...
    (Promise I’m not just bitter at drawing the Champions!)

  • So in group A, essentially the two teams who play Northampton already have a guaranteed 10 points. Should make it pretty easy for them. So only two other spots remain in that group.

    • Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine replied:
      Bordeaux play the Saints and the Dragons. Going out on a limb here, but I reckon they have a chance of making the quarter finals.

  • How ridiculously contrived! If the limit was 4 matches, out of 11 opponents, why not play 4 teams once, instead of the same 2 twice? 4 groups of 6, with 5 matches, maybe?
    It was daft enough already, that you could play the same team in the quarter-finals as was in your group, ie. 3 of your 7 games against the same opposition. How creative would it be to have a clause which precluded that?

    • anderton46 replied:
      I presume the reason it is done like this is that it means you are exposed to less players over the course of the group stage? It does make sense, even if it does mean it is less fair for some.

  • The good things about the new format:
    Teams from the same league don't play each other.

    The bad things:
    Too many to list

  • So in group A, essentially the two teams who play Dragons already have a guaranteed 10 points. Should make it pretty easy for them. So only two other spots remain in that group.

  • Hope the chiefs are able to do it again, but I think winning in Europe two years on the trot is going to be massively difficult and far harder than willing the league again. Agree Bristol are going to be the team to beat, but also rate Wasps.

    • finnharpsman replied:
      Leinster.

  • And the good news is Heinz out for Saturday against Italy so hopefully last we see of him with England. Now just Youngs to sort out...

    • Reef Break replied:
      And the bad news is Mitchell is back in instead of Spencer ...

  • 24 teams? Gives a whole new meaning to ridiculous money-grab...

  • Bristol be team to beat for 2021 season I reckon.

  • Would love to see the Chiefs defend their titles if only to show Sarries how to win clean

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured