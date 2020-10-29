Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Finn Russell (centre), Stuart Hogg (right) and Jonny Gray - who all played in the Champions Cup final - are restored to the Scotland XV

Six Nations: Wales v Scotland Venue : Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date : Saturday, 31 October Kick-off : 14:15 GMT Coverage : Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app; BBC Radio Scotland

Captain Stuart Hogg and fly-half Finn Russell return to Scotland's starting XV for the final Six Nations match against Wales.

Hogg's Exeter Chiefs double-winning team-mate Jonny Gray also returns in the second-row, with Blade Thomson replacing the injured Matt Fagerson at number eight.

Russell replaces Adam Hastings at 10, who drops to the bench.

Scotland are aiming to register a third Six Nations win in a row in Llanelli.

Head coach Gregor Townsend has made four personnel changes from last week's 48-7 warm-up win over Georgia.

Russell made his highly-anticipated return to the Scotland set-up in the second half of that game, having not featured in the first four Six Nations matches after a breach of team protocol led to a falling out with Townsend.

"It's been great to bring in quality and experience to our starting line-up with players such as Stuart, Jonny and Finn who have been involved in some high-level games in recent weeks," Townsend said.

"Ultimately, this game provides an opportunity for us to end this extended championship on a positive note and go into the Autumn Nations Cup with some added belief in what this group of players can achieve."

Blair Kinghorn has shifted from full-back to the wing to accommodate Hogg, who missed last week's win as he helped Exeter clinch a Champions Cup and Premiership double.

Edinburgh's Duhan Van der Merwe drops to the bench, along with Ben Toolis who makes way for Gray.

Scarlets' Thomson will run out on his home ground for his sixth cap in place of Fagerson, who injured an ankle against the Georgians. Jamie Ritchie and Hamish Watson retain their back-row places.

There is continuity in the front row with Rory Sutherland, Fraser Brown, and Zander Fagerson, and in the centre as James Lang and Gloucester's Chris Harris continue their partnership.

Lang's Harlequins team-mate and scrum-half Scott Steele could make his debut from the bench.

Scotland team

Scotland: Hogg (c), Graham, Kinghorn, Harris, Lang, Russell, Price; Sutherland, Brown, Z. Fagerson, Cummings, Gray, Ritchie, Watson, Thomson

Replacements: McInally, Kebble, Berghan, Toolis, Du Preez, Steele, Hastings, Van der Merwe