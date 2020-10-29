2020 Six Nations: Wales v Scotland Date: Sat, 31 Oct Time: 14:15 GMT Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Coverage: Live on BBC TV, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Sport website and app

Liam Williams is set to play for Wales for the first time in almost eight months on Saturday when they face Scotland in the final round of the 2020 Six Nations. In his latest BBC Sport column the Wales back talks about his record-breaking captain, his international return and playing for his country at his home ground.

Much of the attention this week has been surrounding our Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones as he prepares to become the world's most-capped international against Scotland on Saturday.

Not that he wants that attention. I spoke to him following my media session and I said the journalists were asking about him and did we want to win this game for Alun Wyn?

He immediately turned around and said to me 'this game is not about me, it's about the team'. That gave me goose pimples with the way he speaks and puts the team first.

It has been his message all week. What you see is what you get with Alun.

It is hard to ignore what he is about to achieve though. It is going to be a huge weekend for himself and I am sure the whole nation will be behind him.

He has been incredible over the years and this is a remarkable achievement when you consider all the legends who have played the game.

Let's face it, he has been playing for Wales for years. I grew up watching him in the Penlan and Waunarlwydd rugby clubs. When the Six Nations was on with the Waun boys we'd catch the early train up and all go out and have a couple of cans, watch the game in or around the stadium and get the last train home.

When I got picked for Wales Under-20s we trained against the senior squad and you could just tell with the way he was speaking to his team at the time how much of a leader he is. It was amazing to train against these boys, even when you are the next level down from the first team.

Even in those sessions, Alun would not take a backward step. He is a very competitive guy and likes to live on the edge and that's exactly the way he plays. He gives it 100% even if that's in meetings, on the pitch or in training.

I remember at the time in that training session there was a bit of a scuffle with Rob Evans, but that was probably because Rob was 'chopsing' all the time. I think Alun might have wanted to give Rob a dig, but he would have to get in line in a pretty big queue!

Alun will win his record cap at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli, a bit ironic seeing as he is a one-man region with the Ospreys and is from Swansea.

It will be strange to not be playing at Principality Stadium and he deserves to have a full ground cheering him and recognising his accolade. There is no taking away from the man himself and there is not enough praise to give the bloke. He is fantastic on and off the pitch.

Alun Wyn Jones and Liam Williams celebrate a Wales win over France in 2018

It is going to be nice for the Scarlets boys because it is our home ground. It will be a poignant day for Llanelli because of a couple of events. Saturday marks 48 years since Llanelli beat the All Blacks and it will be 13 years to the day that Ray Gravell died. I never met Grav myself, but have heard he was a great bloke and player.

We have also had the news today of the passing of JJ Williams. It's never easy when someone passes away, especially a legend of the game, so we send our thoughts out to his friends and family and we will try to get the win on the weekend.

'Clattered in the air'

Just being back in a Welsh shirt for the first time in almost eight months will be special personally because I last played for my country in the Six Nations match against England in March.

I got a game under my belt for the Scarlets last week against Benetton, so after that hit-out last week I am ready and raring to go this weekend.

I am expecting a big aerial battle. The boys have been down to Parc y Scarlets on Thursday morning to kick. It's a bit windy and blustery and wet as well, so it is going to be huge at the weekend.

We didn't play too well aerially out in France, so it is a big test for us and I am sure we will be able to get a few balls back at the weekend.

This is something I relish, it comes down to mindset. I don't mind if I am going to be going up there and be clattered in the air as long as I do my bit to help the team. Other people might feel different, but my focus is to get that ball back for my team.

It is a big part of the game these days. Scotland have brought back Stuart Hogg as full-back and captain and he is pretty good in the air, but I am sure we will try and put a couple on him early doors.

A young Alun Wyn?

Stuart is a great bloke and I spent a bit of time with him on the Lions tour of New Zealand in 2017 and I was sad to see him get injured on the tour early with a cheek injury. He has won the double with Exeter recently and has been playing some great rugby. He is an incredible player going forward and we will have to keep tabs on him.

We will also have to watch Finn Russell at fly-half. He is very clever, very good with ball in hand and a good footballer with loads of tricks up his sleeve. We've been working on a couple of things this week to try to keep him in his box.

Scotland will also have my Scarlets team-mate Blade Thomson starting in the back-row. He has been playing very well for us over the last couple of seasons and I am sure he will have a good battle at number eight with Taulupe Faletau.

Shane Lewis-Hughes will also win his first cap in our back-row, after Sam Parry and Louis Rees-Zammit achieved the same accolade last weekend in France.

Shane has only been in camp in the last two weeks, but he has got to grips with everything. When some people come in they are a bit shy, but while he has been thrown in at the deep end he has coped. He is always talking and looking to learn.

He has been compared to a young Alun Wyn and I can see why. He is very straight like Al was when he was younger.

It was disappointing last weekend against France, but that is why that game was there. To get back into international rugby and to put us in good stead for this game this weekend against Scotland.

This week is what matters. A win is definitely what we need and what we're aiming for so we know this is an important game.

We haven't spoken about losing the last four games. This is a new Test match and people would love to be in our position.

We are going to get out there and try and get the win and put the smiles back on the faces of the people of Wales.

And yes, we will be trying to win for Alun Wyn on his special day. Just don't tell him.

Liam Williams was speaking to BBC Sport Wales' Gareth Griffiths