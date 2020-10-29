Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Montpellier's Arthur Vincent will win his sixth France cap in the Stade de France match

Guinness Six Nations: France v Ireland Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 31 October Kick-off: 20:05 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two then BBC One with commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds plus live text on BBC Sport website and app.

France have named Arthur Vincent at centre in the only change for the Six Nations encounter against Ireland.

Vincent's inclusion for the injured Teddy Thomas sees Gael Fickou move from inside centre to the wing.

La Rochelle's Arthur Retiere has been added to the replacements for the Paris finale.

Leaders Ireland will win the title with a bonus-point win while France and England, who finish against Italy, are one point back and in contention.

"The message to the players was simple - we have the same chances to win it as Ireland and England," said team manager Raphael Ibanez.

Fickou played at wing twice earlier this year and at other several times during his 55-cap Test career.

Full-back Anthony Bouthier has been passed fit to start at the Stade de France after sustaining a head injury in last weekend's victory over Wales.

Ireland announced their side on Wednesday and it also showed just one change with centre Robbie Henshaw coming in for the injured Garry Ringrose is Ireland's sole change for Saturday's Six Nations game against France in Paris.

Henshaw came on in the first half of last weekend's 50-17 win over Italy after his Leinster team-mate Ringrose suffered a broken jaw.

France: Bouthier; Rattez, Vakatawa, Vincent, Fickou; Ntamack, Dupont; Baille, Marchand, Haouas, Le Roux, Willemse, Cros, Ollivon (capt), Alldritt.

Replacements: Chat, Gros, Bamba, Taofifenua, Cretin, Serin, Retière, Ramos.

Ireland: Stockdale; Conway, Henshaw, Aki, Keenan; Sexton (capt), Murray; Healy, Herring, Porter; Beirne, Ryan; Doris, Connors, Stander.

Replacements: Heffernan, E Byrne, Bealham, Dillane, O'Mahony, Gibson-Park, R Byrne, Farrell.