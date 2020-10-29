Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

There will be no action this weekend at the Sportsground

Connacht's home match against Benetton on Sunday has been postponed due to a number Covid-19 cases in the Italian team's camp.

The sides were set to meet in a Pro14 game at the Sportsground in Galway.

"Benetton will not be able to travel due to a small number of isolated positive cases of Covid-19," Pro14 Rugby said on Thursday.

"Pro14 Rugby will examine potential dates in early 2021 to reschedule the game.

"Public health guidelines in Italy currently prevent the Benetton squad from resuming rugby activities and as a result the fixture cannot take place as planned."