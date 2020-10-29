Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Adam Hastings (left) will start on the bench against Wales, while Finn Russell (right) returns to the line-up

The battle between Finn Russell and Adam Hastings to be Scotland's number 10 will continue for years to come, says head coach Gregor Townsend.

Russell, 28, back in the fold after almost a year, has been picked to face Wales on Saturday in Scotland's final 2020 Six Nations match.

Hastings, 24, who started at fly-half in Scotland's last five games, three of them wins, is on the bench.

"There's competition at that level for the 10 jersey," Townsend said.

"I'm sure it'll continue over the next few years. It is difficult to leave out someone [Hastings] who's played a big part in the team's progress during the Six Nations.

"But on the flip side you've got someone who can really add something when he comes on if it's at 10 or 12."

Townsend added that Russell's performances in leading Racing 92 to the Champions Cup final gave him the edge, having returned to the camp for the Georgia game after reconciling with the Scotland coach earlier this year.

"Over the last few weeks Finn's form has been really good for his club on a consistent basis in some high-level games.

"We were certainly satisfied with his performance at the weekend when he came on [against Georgia] and what he's been doing in training."

Scotland travel to Llanelli for their final match of the tournament having not won in Wales for 18 years.

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland said on Thursday that the Scots need to prove they are "mentally tough" by winning on the road to be selected for the trip to South Africa next summer.

Only two - Tommy Seymour and Stuart Hogg - were in the initial squad to tour New Zealand in 2017.

Asked if a win on Saturday is the kind of result necessary for Scotland players to make the cut, Townsend said: "Yeah, I'd imagine so. What better way to start to influence Warren's thoughts than to go out and have a very good performance this weekend.

"This is the first one in front of us as a team and as individuals about getting on that Lions tour, which I know our players will be hugely motivated to do."