Sunday's Pro14 game between Dragons and Munster will take place as planned

One member of the Dragons management team has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Welsh region's Pro14 game at home to Munster on Sunday will still go ahead as no players have been affected.

But director of rugby Dean Ryan will not be in attendance at Rodney Parade as he is one of the members of the wider management group required to self-isolate as a close contact.

Dragons confirmed the individual who tested positive is asymptomatic and is also currently isolating.

The individual involved was part of the travelling group that lost at Ulster last weekend. None of the Ulster team or players have been affected.

In Ryan's absence, backs coach Gordon Ross will lead the Dragons' coaching team.

"I won't be coaching from afar," said Ryan.

"Anytime I've tried to support a coach's development, there's nothing worse than a robotic phone call - you don't have the context of the game.

"I'm definitely here [at home] in a supporting role and we'll find a way but I won't be in somebody's ear.

"I think it's really damaging if people try to second-guess what I might have done or anything else.

"It's a massive opportunity for us as a senior player group to take some responsibility. It's an area we've talked about for a long time, trying to reduce the dependency on me or what I might say.

"The game is not played by me, it's played by a series of decisions taken by senior players."

Football manager David Moyes coached his West Ham side from home for last month's Premier League match against Wolves while he was self-isolating.

Ryan, however, will not be taking that approach for Sunday's game with Munster.

"I'll probably storm around the house a bit," he added.

"Watching on TV is not necessarily the best way so I'll try and get some feeds into the house.

"I think the key is not to overload information. We'll use someone to filter information and use it as a support.

"Sadly I've had a bit of practice at this with various suspensions I've had across the past.

"I'm not interested in whether I can get a piece of information from my house - I'm interested in watching the group. It's a great opportunity."