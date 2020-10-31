Bledisloe Cup: New Zealand beat Australia 43-5 to lift trophy for 18th consecutive year

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments57

Richie Mo’unga scoring a try for New Zealand against Australia
Australia have not lifted the annual trans-Tasman Bledisloe Cup since 2002
Rugby Championship
Australia: Lolesio
Cons:
New Zealand: Tu'inukuafe, Mounga (2), Coles, Ioane, J Barrett
Cons: Mounga (5) Pens: Mounga

New Zealand won the Bledisloe Cup for an 18th consecutive year after a record 43-5 victory over Australia in Sydney.

Richie Mo'unga scored 23 points including two tries and five conversions for the All Blacks at the ANZ Stadium.

It was New Zealand's biggest ever margin of victory over the Wallabies.

Ian Foster's side now have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-Test series, with this meeting also the opening game of the Rugby Championship.

This victory follows their 27-7 win in Auckland last week and a 16-16 opening-game draw in Wellington at the start of the month.

Saturday's fixture was played in front of 25,689 fans in Sydney after a loosening of coronavirus restrictions in Australia.

The two sides meet again in Brisbane on Saturday 7 November (08:45 GMT).

Mo'unga went over twice in the first half to put New Zealand in control, with further tries from Karl Tu'inukuafe and Dane Coles making it 26-0 at the break.

Australia responded within two minutes of the restart when debutant Noah Lolesio went over for his first Test try, but it failed to halt the All Blacks' momentum.

Mo'unga's penalty extended their lead before further scores from Rieko Ioane and Jordie Barrett - both converted by Mo'unga - pressed home their superiority.

The Rugby Championship features just three teams this year - Australia, New Zealand and Argentina - after world champions South Africa withdrew because of fears over player welfare and disruption amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Teams

Australia: Haylett-Petty; Daugunu, Petaia, Simone, Koroibete; Lolesio, White; Slipper, Paenga-Amosa, Alaalatoa, Salakaia-Loto, Philip, Hanigan, Hooper, Wilson.

Replacements: Uelese, Sio, Tupou, Simmons, McReight, McDermott, Hodge, Paisami.

New Zealand: B. Barrett; J. Barrett, Liernert-Brown, Goodhue, Clarke; Mo'unga, Smith; Tuinukuafe, Coles, Tu'ungafasi, Tuipulotu, Whitelock, Frizzel, Cane, Sotutu.

Replacements: Taylor, Hodgman, Lomax, S. Barrett, Papali'i, Perenara, Laumape, Ioane.

Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand)

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

57 comments

  • Very good side NZ

    Only England have their number

    • The-Artful-Dodga replied:
      Yes they do 118

  • NZ should be favourites for every game or tournaments they play as they are on a different planet to the rest

  • Many "experts" who wrote last week that France are favourites for the WC 23, may have to reconsider.

    • tyson86 replied:
      I think they meant Football if France are favourites

  • G'day. Not really. Great to see the convicts get Hammered. Is this the longest 'work in progress' in international rugby?

  • Forget the skills....awesome destruction around the breakdown. All tackles are go forward tackles, very difficult to play against that.

  • Ouch!

  • Mo'unga looks like a hell of a player.

    Also loving the 'tache on Tu'inukuafe.

  • If they lose SA to the 6/7 nations it will be a disaster for the remaining Southern Hemisphere teams. Some of the best Fijian players are based in Eng and France too. NZ should not thrash Aus... they need to keep it close or Aus will give up as the population. They already already prefer league, aussie rules etc and this will encourage their youngsters that way!

  • The consistency of the ABs over the decades is phenomenal. Sure they have a blip now and again and they get to choose the best of the best from the islands but their quality and coaching sets the standard.

    • Route1 replied:
      I’d have to double check but the All Blacks still have the lowest rate of ‘imports’ of top tier teams

      Something like only 4% of AB’s were born outside New Zealand

  • Pointless competition without the Saffies just the Aussies and Pumas to beat up on.Might be an idea to stop poaching Samoans,Fijians etc and strengthening their rugby.Mind you it will never happen that would weaken the AB and the Aussies seriously.

    • JimmyC replied:
      Bledisloe cup is a pointless competition? Clueless

  • Competitive. Amazing to see how far union has fallen in Australia.

  • The Aussies were overawed in the first half but the AB’s were clinical. Second half sloppy from the AB’s - when that team puts an 80 minute performance together, watch out world!

  • The New Zealand team take rugby to another level that other teams cannot reach.

    • JimmyC replied:
      Why didn’t they win the World Cup then?

  • Some will say pointless competition without the springboks but following our dismal World Cup Sam Kane would’ve had this trophy 🏆 in his sights as a builder for the team.

    Super performance in the first half but the Aussies made slot of errors.

    Our kicking game through Richie M. was outstanding.

    Role in Brisbane next week

  • England would beat them both. #YNWA #KINGKENNY #SOUNESS #MANE

    • mcm75 replied:
      Your in the wrong Hys wait until 7.30 tonite after the Liverpool v West Ham.

  • Will always be this way for the Bledisloe Cup. One county's national sport vs a sport not even ranked in the other country's top 5. I'm an Aussie, but love watching the ABs. Great to see a crowd too.

    • JimmyC replied:
      Or you could just say well done instead of trying the “we don’t really care, it’s not our top sport” routine

  • Wow and just think this same Australia team beat England 76-0 a few years back. I remember that day as if it was yesterday.

    • AG replied:
      Also Australia who Scotland in the last few years have beaten in Oz and out 50 points on at Murrayfield.

  • 3-0 in series not 2-0!

    • ragerancher replied:
      2 wins, 1 draw that is 2-0. Basic maths

  • If the team that has been named to pay Italy today were playing the All Blacks instead, I would fear a similar result. From an England fan.

    • Hungry John replied:
      Award for most pointless comment.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured