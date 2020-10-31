Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Hogg slotted a last-minute penalty to secure victory for Scotland

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg "wouldn't be happy" starting at fly-half after filling in at the end of an injury-hit Six Nations win against Wales.

Finn Russell limped off with a groin problem after 32 minutes, and his replacement Adam Hastings was also forced off after popping his shoulder twice in the 14-10 victory in Llanelli.

Head coach Gregor Townsend said both are facing "weeks" out.

"I'm old enough and ugly enough to be battered around at 10," Hogg said.

"I've got a fair amount of experience. Obviously I wouldn't be happy with starting there, but I did my little thing for the team.

"It was the easiest decision for the team. It was just a case of moving one person out of position."

Scotland face Italy in two weeks' time in the Autumn Nations Cup, followed by games against France and Fiji.

Hogg, who kicked a penalty in the final minute to make the win safe, expressed his delight as Scotland ended an "unacceptable record" of 18 years without a win in Wales.

It meant a third straight Six Nations win for the first time since 1996, and the Scots ended the championship with the best defensive record.

Townsend praised the spirit of his side, and their ability to stay "in the fight" in every Six Nations match, but added "there is a lot more to come".

"If it wasn't such a special victory and the character on show, I'd be thinking there's still so much we need to improve," the head coach said.

"But you need those wins to build that confidence in the group for the players to see there's progress, but come the next Six Nations we'll need to be better, the teams were playing against are very good.

"It's a step in the right direction but there's a lot more work to do."