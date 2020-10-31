Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Justin Tipuric is a late withdrawal from the Wales side to play Scotland

James Davies will start Wales' Six Nations game against Scotland after Justin Tipuric was ruled out with tonsillitis.

Scarlets flanker Davies, 30, was originally named on the replacements' bench, where his place is taken by Dragons back-row Aaron Wainwright.

The Welsh Rugby Union revealed Tipuric, 31, was unavailable just over an hour before kick-off at Parc y Scarlets.

Cardiff Blues' Shane Lewis-Hughes makes his Wales debut at blindside flanker.