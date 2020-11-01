Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Head coach Eddie Jones says England still have work to do in 2020, despite his pride in winning the Six Nations a year after losing the World Cup final.

England clinched the title on the final day of the delayed tournament after Saturday's win in Italy was followed by France beating Ireland later that day.

The squad have a week off before focus turns to the Autumn Nations Cup.

"We've started well but there is still a fair bit to go, which starts again in two weeks against Georgia," Jones said.

"But I am really proud of their efforts and I really like the way the team conducted itself during this tournament particularly."

England came into this tournament as World Cup runners-up after losing to South Africa in November 2019, but the Six Nations title seemed far from their reach after defeat by France in the opening game.

However, the bonus point they earned in Paris proved crucial going into the final weekend - which took place 237 days later than planned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the suspension of the tournament, England put their title bid back on track with wins over Scotland, Ireland and Wales to secure the Triple Crown.

That meant they needed a bonus-point victory against Italy in Rome and then hope France would beat Ireland without overhauling their own points difference.

"I prepared the team poorly for the French game, which was widely documented, but then their approach to the rest of the tournament has been outstanding," Jones said.

"They got on with the job and [have] not looked for any sort of excuse, regardless of what has happened, and played good, tough, hard rugby, which is what you need to do to win the Six Nations.

"The Six Nations is one of the toughest competitions in the world to win because it is such a competitive, physical contest and you have got to be at your best every game."

England lift Six Nations trophy

'Players enjoyed the trophy presentation - now it is back to business'

England flew home from Rome on Sunday and were presented with the Six Nations trophy at their Lensbury hotel base in south-west London.

England skipper Owen Farrell handed out the winners' medals to his team-mates.

After the presentation there was a tickertape and fireworks display like there would have been under normal circumstances.

"There were 40 to 50 people there and they had big smiles on their faces, hopefully we can do more of that," Jones said.

"It was fantastic, obviously not the same as it would have been but everything is a bit different now.

"The players walked in and walked to the stage. Owen got to be Bill Beaumont and put the medals around the players, then the paper and fireworks went off.

"The players enjoyed that solitary moment and then we are back to business."

