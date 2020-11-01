Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Head coach Toby Booth has steered Ospreys to two wins from three games in the Pro14 this season

Ospreys say three players are unavailable for selection for their Pro14 game against Zebre on Monday, 2 November due to Public Health Wales Covid-19 guidelines.

Ospreys have not named the trio who will miss the trip to Italy.

The region say they have worked hard to follow coronavirus protocols.

"Extensive measures were taken including a modified training week, that allowed for two rounds of Covid testing," an Ospreys statement said.

"The Ospreys continue to operate strict testing and infection control measures and adhere to all current Public Health Wales Covid advice and guidelines to safeguard the health and best interests of all the Ospreys squad and staff, and to help protect the professional game.

"Throughout the week, we have been working closely with the Welsh Rugby Union, Public Health Wales and the Guinness PRO14 medical advisory group to ensure that we have operated in line with the strict protocols regarding the health and safety guidelines around coronavirus."