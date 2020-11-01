Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Josh Thomas starts at fly-half for Ospreys against Zebre

Pro14: Zebre v Ospreys Date: Mon 2 November Time: 19:15 GMT Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi Coverage: Report and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Ospreys have three unnamed players unavailable for selection because of Covid-19 guidelines for the Zebre trip.

Head coach Toby Booth has made three changes to the matchday squad that defeated Glasgow 23-15 with Stephen Myler, Kieran Williams and Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler not included.

Ospreys hand a debut to centre Joe Hawkins, who replaces Williams.

Josh Thomas, 20, starts at fly-half in Myler's absence in the other change to the starting side.

Cai Evans and Callum Carson come onto the bench to join Hawkins as the new trio in the Ospreys squad.

Wales flanker Dan Lydiate once again captains Ospreys as he lines up in unchanged forward pack.

Hooker Sam Cross could make his 50th Ospreys appearance from the bench, while fellow replacement Evans could feature for the first time this season.

"A lot of people have asked me about the youngsters, but I said from day one it was part of my plan here and part of the plan for the long-term success of the Ospreys," said Booth.

"For me, it's just the norm and some people are seeing them for the first time and are now starting to see what I see on a daily basis.

"There is no divine right, at any age, to play but if you perform on the training pitch, I will pick you."

Ospreys will hope to continue a promising start to the new campaign which has seen them win two of their three Pro14 matches so far.

Zebre: Junior Laloifi; Pierre Bruno, Giulio Bisegni, Tommaso Boni (capt), Giovanni D'Onofrio; Antonio Rizzi, Joshua Renton; Paolo Buonfiglio, Marco Manfredi, Eduardo Bello, Samuele Ortis, Ian Nagle, Lorenzo Masselli, Renato Giammarioli, Giovanni Licata.

Replacements: Oliviero Fabiani, Andrea Lovotti, Matteo Nocera, Leonard Krumov, Antoine Koffi, Nicolo Casilio, Paolo Pescetto, Michelangelo Biondelli.

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Matt Protheroe, Scott Williams, Joe Hawkins, Luke Morgan; Josh Thomas, Reuben Morgan-Williams; Rhodri Jones, Dewi Lake, Ma'afu Fia, Adam Beard, Bradley Davies, Olly Cracknell, Dan Lydiate (capt), James King.

Replacements: Ifan Phillips, Gareth Thomas, Tom Botha, Will Griffiths, Sam Cross, Harri Morgan, Cai Evans, Callum Carson.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)

Assistant Referees: Gianluca Gnecchi, Riccardo Angelucci (both FIR)

TMO: Stefano Penne (FIR)