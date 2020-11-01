Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Grant Stewart starts for Glasgow Warriors against Leinster

Pro14: Glasgow v Leinster Date: Mon 2 November Time: 20:15 GMT Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Sport website and app

Grant Stewart and Niko Matawalu will make their first starts of the season as Glasgow Warriors welcome back four Scotland internationals for the Pro14 clash with Leinster at Scotstoun.

Stewart impressed from the bench in the 23-15 defeat to Ospreys.

Rhys Ruddock will captain Leinster again as they look to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

Cian Kelleher has shaken off a hamstring complaint to make his first start of the campaign.

The home side are aided by the release of a host of players from Scotland camp, as Glasgow look to inflict a first Pro14 defeat on Leinster in 23 attempts.

Stewart lines up alongside Aki Seiuli and D'arcy Rae in the front row, with Hamish Bain in the second row alongside Rob Harley, who returns from Scotland duty.

The back row is unchanged from the Ospreys loss, as captain Ryan Wilson and Tom Gordon line up either side of number eight TJ Ioane.

In the half backs, Pete Horne lines up outside brother George, and Sam Johnson and Nick Grigg are paired in midfield. Matawalu joins Tommy Seymour and full-back Huw Jones in the back three.

Wing Ratu Tagive is on the bench upon his return from the Scotland squad.

Head coach Danny Wilson said: "We're well aware of the challenge and we've got a good side stepping out on the field."

Jimmy O'Brien is again selected at full-back for Leinster, as is Dave Kearney on the left wing.

In the centre, Tommy O'Brien moves from the right wing to be joined by Rory O'Loughlin, who hasn't featured this season. Luke McGrath and Harry Byrne continue at half-back.

In the pack, Peter Dooley and Michael Bent continue at prop, but there is a change at hooker with James Tracy coming in.

Ross Molony and Devin Toner are named in the second row, and in the back row it's the same again with Josh Murphy, Scott Penny and Rhys Ruddock starting.

Glasgow Warriors: Aki Seiuli, Grant Stewart, D'arcy Rae, Rob Harley, Hamish Bain, Ryan Wilson, Tom Gordon, TJ Ioane, George Horne, Pete Horne, Niko Matawalu, Sam Johnson, Nick Grigg, Tommy Seymour, Huw Jones,

Replacements: George Turner, Alex Allan, Enrique Pieretto, Chris Fusaro, Fotu Lokotui, Jamie Dobie, Brandon Thomson, Ratu Tagive.

Leinster: Jimmy O'Brien, Cian Kelleher, Rory O'Loughlin, Tommy O'Brien, Dave Kearney, Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath, Peter Dooley, James Tracy, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Devin Toner, Josh Murphy, Scott Penny, Rhys Ruddock.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Michael Milne, Tom Clarkson, Jack Dunne, Scott Fardy, Hugh O'Sullivan, David Hawkshaw, Dan Leavy.