Women's Six Nations: Italy v England Italy: (0) 0 England: (28) 54 Tries: Kildunne, Cleall, Scarratt, Ward, Bern, Breach, Riley, Packer Cons: Scarratt 5, Harrison 2

England claimed a second successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam with a bruising 54-0 victory against Italy.

The Red Roses were already champions after four games but their intention to stay unbeaten was clear as Ellie Kildunne crossed within four minutes.

Poppy Cleall, captain Emily Scarratt and Abbie Ward followed suit for a first-half bonus point.

Four more tries after the break capped off a Six Nations which England dominated throughout.

After a slow start to the second half from the visitors, Sarah Bern found her way across the tryline, before Jess Breach, Leanne Riley and Marlie Packer added their names to the scoresheet.

The Red Roses now have a week off before playing two Tests against France as the countdown to the 2021 World Cup continues.

The weekend's other two Women's Six Nations matches - Wales v Scotland and France v Ireland - were postponed because of coronavirus.

England's progress not halted by Six Nations suspension

England had not played a Test match since March and it initially seemed this had taken its toll as a miscommunication between Abby Dow and Amber Reed meant Katy Daley-Mclean's kick-off went into touch.

But they needed just three minutes 40 seconds to collect themselves before Kildunne made her return to international 15-a-side rugby - after impressing in sevens - in style. The Red Roses built through the phases and the full-back deftly stepped through defenders to go over.

Then number eight Sarah Beckett picked the ball up from the base of the scrum and came up inches short of the line, with Cleall finishing the job.

Italy responded with a period of pressure, but squandered it with simple errors and England failed to capitalise as prop Bern's try was ruled out because of an earlier knock-on.

But Scarratt, taking on captain's duties in place of the injured Sarah Hunter, ran a scything support line to break through defenders and go over under the posts before converting her own score.

The Red Roses secured a bonus point before half-time as lock Ward, returning from an 11-month injury, scored from a maul and Scarratt added her fourth successful conversion.

More to follow.