Centre Rey Lee-Lo had scored a first-half try for Cardiff Blues before his injury

Cardiff Blues centre Rey Lee-Lo escaped any serious injury in their 11-7 Pro14 defeat to Ulster, according to head coach John Mulvihill.

The Samoa international was taken off on a stretcher on 57 minutes at Rodney Parade after taking a heavy blow to the head tackling Luke Marshall.

But Mulvihill said Lee-Lo recovered in the dressing room and is not expected to need hospital treatment.

"He's up in the changing room and he's fine," Mulvihill told BBC Sport Wales.

"He was knocked-out there for a very short period of time. In a tackle his head collided with an opponent's hip.

"They put him on the board (stretcher) because he was out for 10 or 20 seconds but he's fine now. He'll go through the protocols and will probably have a few weeks off."

Blues captain Kristian Dacey said the injury to Lee-Lo had been a shock to see but admitted it was part and parcel of rugby.

"It's hard to watch and see one of your team-mates down. It's never nice but that's the sport we play," Dacey said.

"It's a brutal sport at times and we have to put our bodies on the line. Ray does it really well week in week out, so he'll have some time off now but everything is there to help him.

"The good thing is he's back up on his feet and he's having a laugh and a joke with the boys."