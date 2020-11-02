Full-back Michael Lowry scored Ulster's only try of the game at Rodney Parade

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has praised his side's perseverance in Monday's 11-7 win over Cardiff Blues in the Pro14.

In turgid conditions, Michael Lowry's try in the final play of the first half was decisive at Rodney Parade.

After sustained pressure on the home line, Lowry darted through several Cardiff defenders to touch down.

"We know in the psychology of the game that momentum can swing going into half-time," said McFarland.

Ulster maintained their 100% winning start in the Pro14 with the victory in Wales.

McFarland cited a trip to Benetton in his first season as Ulster boss in 2018 as an example how strong defence can turn the momentum in a team's favour.

"They had been absolutely pounding us. It was one of James Hume's first games and he made a try saving tackle over the line," recalled McFarland.

"I remember the sighs of their players going off the pitch while our guys sprinted into the changing rooms. We were on the verge of that tonight.

"They would have sprinting off the pitch and we would have had to do a real job to get our mindset right for the second-half. As it was we got over there and the rest is history."

'We don't lack in persistence'

In a low-scoring affair, McFarland admitted his team could have been more ruthless but was pleased with the performance.

"Cardiff have been playing well. They are a tough team and we had to persist, so I was really pleased with the result today," he added.

"Could we have made it easier for ourselves in the way that we played? We can be better and a little more ruthless in the opposition 22, it seemed like an eternity that we spent on their line.

"At the same time I take a lot of positives from that. They steal ball and rucks for fun, they are the toughest team to play against there.

"I knew if it came down to persistence and grind, we were never going to be lacking in that area."