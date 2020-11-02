Jersey reclaimed the Siam Cup in 2019 having lost to Guernsey for the first time since 2008 the previous year

Guernsey Raiders boss Jordan Reynolds hopes the Siam Cup matches against Jersey can be played next year to help generate vital funds for both sides.

Neither club has played a competitive game since their leagues were halted in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Guernsey's league, National Two South, has been cancelled for this season while Championship side Jersey could begin fixtures in January.

"We're hopeful at the moment that the Siams will go ahead," Reynolds said.

The annual clash between the two islands is one of the oldest events in rugby, dating back to 1920, but the centenary match was postponed until May 2021.

Jersey are the current holders after beating Guernsey 29-19 in 2019 to reclaim the title after the Sarnians won for the first time in a decade in 2018.

The weekend of matches sees games between the two islands' women's, veterans, second teams and youth sections, culminating with the Siam Cup clash between the men's first teams from Guernsey and Jersey.

"The Siam is a big revenue bus for both Guernsey and Jersey and it's really important that we get those fixtures played, but if we have no air bridge we can't do that," the Raiders' director of rugby told BBC Radio Guernsey.

The island side has faced Douglas RFC from the Isle of Man when an air bridge between the two crown dependencies was operating earlier this year, but Guernsey's 84-17 win showed the gulf in standards between the two sides.

Since that air bridge has closed, Guernsey's strict coronavirus quarantine rules mean they have had to make do with 'Test' matches among players within their own squads.

"I can't see us getting too many competitive games," added Reynolds.

"Luckily though we're playing these Test matches, I've seen two of the best games I've seen in Guernsey for a long time, so we are getting that bit of sharp-edgedness in competition. However, playing against each other doesn't really satisfy the thirst like you do in league games."