Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nathan Catt earned a call-up to the England training squad under Eddie Jones in 2018

Bath prop Nathan Catt has had to retire because of an undisclosed long-term injury.

The 32-year-old was a member of the club's first-team set-up for 12 years, making his debut in 2008 and going on to play 170 games.

Catt told the club website: "It's been an extremely tough decision to make.

"Whilst I have great pride when I look back on my career, I do think of what could have come. But injuries are part and parcel of the game we all love."

Catt, who has been taking his level three coaching qualifications while injured, added: "My time has come before I'd have liked to hang up my boots, but I'm very proud of what I've achieved, the friends I've made and the memories I will cherish."

Director of rugby Stuart Hooper said losing the forward "is a big blow".

"First and foremost, he has given a huge amount in his career, both emotionally and physically," Hooper said.

"He is a world-class individual and he is going to be missed. Catty is a player who wears his heart on his sleeves and when things got tough, he was always the guy to roll his sleeves up and bring everyone in and then charge headlong into the opposition.

"Unfortunately, his body has told him that it is time to stop."